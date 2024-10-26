Wolves boss O'Neil insists Larsen getting stronger: Very different here compared to LaLiga

Wolves boss Gary O'Neil is happy with the progress of centre-forward Jorgen Strand Larsen.

Stand Larsen is set to start today against Manchester City as he continues to adjust after his August arrival from Celta Vigo.

Advertisement Advertisement

O'Neil said, “He's working very hard. He had a small quad issue in pre-season that limited the work he could do. He works really hard every day. It's just an adjustment to the league and the intensity of the League.

"He had no problem getting through 90 minutes every week in Spain. His numbers are required to go up in the Premier League, he is required to do more than he did, and he's just adapting to that. He'll adapt fine, no problem.

“Of course, in the Premier League, and especially at the bottom of the league, there's always an urgency for him to adjust. But it's part of the process. You see players arrive from other leagues and take time to adapt. I think the positive is the amount of goals he’s scored, the threat he is, how well he helps us if we decide to play a little bit more direct.

“I’m really please where he's at, just really keen for him to understand the urgency and how keen I am to be able to leave him on. Even when he doesn't come off with cramp, there's certain parts in games where you can see he starts to fade a bit, and I don't want to feel that. I want to feel like if I choose to take him off it’s purely from a tactical perspective.”