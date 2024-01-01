Larsen says Wolves loss to Man City painful but there is a lot to be proud of

Larsen says Wolves loss to Man City is painful but there is a lot to be proud of

Wolves star Jorgen Strand Larsen admits their loss to Manchester City hurts a great deal.

The Premier League minnows are firmly in relegation danger after failing to get anything from the contest at home.

Despite being at 1-1 deep in stoppage time, John Stones equalized for City with nearly the last kick of the game.

Post-game, Larsen said: “It hurts a lot. We worked really good for 95 minutes and in some ways we deserved more.

“We know that City are going to have more of the ball, create chances and get momentum, but I think we defended well with the five. Then, at the end, when it’s 1-1 with one second left to play, you take a point home. But that’s football.

“That’s where we are at the moment, but we just have to take the good bits from it.

“I think the gaffer points it out well after the game that we have to take the positives. When we can perform like that against City for 95 minutes, we should be proud, and we have to take the positives, but the points matter and hopefully they will come soon.”