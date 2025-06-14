Wolves approach Celta Vigo for Lopez

Tribal Football
Wolves are in talks for Celta Vigo attacking midfielder Fer Lopez.

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano is reporting Wolves are now in talks with Jorge Mendes, the agent of Lopez about a move to Molineux.

Celta football director Marco Garcés recently acknowledged that there was interest from clubs in signing the youngster.

And Celta are seeking a major sale this summer to balance the books.

Last season, Lopez broke into the Celta first team, playing 20 matches in both the League and Cup, in which he scored four goals.

For now, Celta have informed Wolves that Lopez will only leave for his buyout clause. 

