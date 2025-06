DONE DEAL: Celta Vigo snap up Venezia keeper Radu

Celta Vigo have signed Venezia goalkeeper Ionut Radu.

The Romania international moves to Celta as a free agent with his Venezia deal to expire at the end of the month.

Celta have announced Radu has agreed terms over a four-year deal.

The 28 year-old made 15 appearances in Serie A with Venezia last season, having also seen action with Bournemouth, Parma, Genoa and Inter Milan.

Radu also has four caps with Romania.