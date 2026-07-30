Wojciech Szczesny not planning Barcelona retirement just yet

Barcelona can count on the experience of Wojciech Szczesny for the 2026/27 season.

The former Arsenal and Poland No.1 is into the final year of his contract and he has no plans to leave after a rollercoaster two years in Catalonia.

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Szczesny made the bold call to retire from football back in August 2024, before being coaxed back into the game just three months later, following an SOS call from Hansi Flick.

Barcelona activated a LaLiga rule which allowed them to sign a goalkeeper outside of the traditional transfer windows to bring in Szczesny who eventually forced himself ahead of Inaki Pena as No.1

La Blaugrana extended his contract at the end of 2024/25, and he played a back up role to Joan Garcia last season, as an experienced head in Flick's squad.

With Garcia delayed on his preseason return, following an extended break after Spain's 2026 FIFA World Cup win, Szczesny could be drafted back in as a starter by Flick next month.

"I don't know if this is my last season. I don't plan ahead, as I thought my career was over and I'm still here! So I'm not saying anything.

"I'm the most experienced player here after Robert Lewandowski left and I'll help in any way I can. I'll try to use my experience to be useful."