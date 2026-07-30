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Joao Cancelo misses Al Hilal preseason as Barcelona talks continue

Portugal international Joao Cancelo.
Portugal international Joao Cancelo.Profimedia

Barcelona are continuing to work on a deal with Al Hilal to keep Joao Cancelo at the club permanently this summer.

The Portugal international joined Barca on loan for the second time in his career at the start of 2026 - after spending the 2023/24 campaign in Catalonia - and he is keen to stay at the Camp Nou after winning a LaLiga title back in May.

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Barcelona are aiming to secure a settlement with Al Hilal, but as the 32-year-old still has a year left on his contract in Riyadh, the Saudi Pro League giants want to bring in a transfer fee.

Cancelo has not returned to Saudi Arabia for preseason training, despite being due back after his post 2026 FIFA World Cup break.

Barcelona's finances remain tight, and the most likely route to him staying in place is another loan, or an agreement to terminate his Al Hilal deal.

The former Manchester City defender is currently training alone back in Portugal - as he's not eligible to train with Barca - with three weeks to go before the start of LaLiga 2026/27.

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LaLigaJoao CanceloBarcelonaAl HilalFootball transfersSaudi Professional League

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