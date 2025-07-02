Witsel posts farewell to Atletico Madrid

Axel Witsel has posted his farewell to Atletico Madrid and their fans.

The Belgian veteran has been allowed to come off contract at Atletico this week and leaves the Madrid giants after three years with the club.

Witsel made 115 appearances and scored two goals under Atletico coach Diego Simeone.

The 36 year-old posted last night: "After three seasons with Atlético, the time has come to say goodbye. Thanks to the club, my teammates, the staff and the fans for their welcome and support.

"I have experienced intense and emotional moments. Defending these colours has been an honour. This is not a goodbye, but a see you later.

"Aúpa Atleti!"