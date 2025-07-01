Real Madrid raid Atletico Madrid for whizkid Suarez Castrelo

Real Madrid have prised teenage prospect Gabriel Suárez Castrelo away from Atletico Madrid.

Suarez Castrelo moves to Real Madrid as a free agent after coming off contract with Atletico.

The 17 year-old was one of the most promising players inside the Atletico youth system and chose not to renew his contract with Atlético.

As suchm Suarez Castrelo had been sidelined by Atletico since December.

Along with Suarez Castrelo, Real have also signed defender Ares Capetana from Leganes U16s and Leon Westin, a 16-year-old Swedish midfielder from Las Palmas.