Diego Simeone has made history in Spanish football, Donyell Malen enjoyed an outstanding weekend, and Carlos Espi continues to be Jose Mourinho’s secret weapon. At the other end of the scale, Mauricio Pochettino’s Manchester United debut turned into a nightmare, Bayern lost their top scorer, and Romanian football produced a scene that was difficult to imagine. Flashscore presents the winners and losers from the football weekend.

Diego Simeone now has a place all on his own in LaLiga history. Atletico Madrid’s 3-0 win away to Getafe was the Argentine’s 345th victory in LaLiga, taking him past Luis Aragones at the top of the list for the most wins by a manager in the competition’s history. Simeone needed just 567 matches to set the new record, 189 fewer than Aragones required to claim 344 victories.

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Almost 15 years after taking charge of the Madrid club, Simeone can boast eight trophies and the achievement of turning Atletico into the third major force in Spanish football. His side have twice interrupted the dominance of Real Madrid and Barcelona in LaLiga.

Criticised over the years for his footballing philosophy, the Argentine took the opportunity to respond to those who continue to reproach him for his defensive approach: “You don’t win 345 matches just by defending. Is that even possible?”

Manchester United have not had such a disastrous managerial debut in 100 years. Mauricio Pochettino lost 4-0 to Liverpool at Anfield, matching the unwanted record of Lal Hilditch, who began his tenure in October 1926 with a defeat by the same scoreline against Bolton.

The Argentine also became the first manager in Premier League history whose team conceded twice and received a red card in the first half of his debut match at a club.

Beyond the disastrous figures from Pochettino’s debut, the reality is even more concerning for United supporters. For the first time in Premier League history, the team have lost a match after starting the weekend in a relegation place.

In addition, Manchester United have already conceded 34 goals in all competitions this season, more than any other side in Europe’s top five leagues.

Donyell Malen was the man of the weekend in Serie A, scoring four goals from just five shots in Roma’s 5-1 win away to Parma. The Dutch striker, awarded a Flashscore rating of 9.9, has now scored 26 goals in Serie A in 2026, matching a feat that had stood since 1960.

Until Saturday, Pedro Manfredini had been the only player in the history of the capital club to score more than 25 league goals in a calendar year.

Roma are also impressing as a team. With 36 goals in their first 12 matches, the Giallorossi are averaging three goals per game.

According to Opta, no Serie A side had surpassed the 35-goal mark at this stage of the season for 76 years. The last teams to do so were Inter and AC Milan, both with 38 goals, and Juventus with 37, in the 1950/51 campaign.

Donnyel Malen statistics Flashscore

The two points dropped at home against FC Koln in a 1-1 draw became almost irrelevant for Bayern Munich in light of the news received after the match.

Harry Kane, forced off after around 20 minutes, suffered a ligament tear in his left ankle and will be out for several months. The England striker has already undergone successful surgery.

The scale of the loss for the Bavarians is best illustrated by the England captain’s figures: 156 goals in 163 appearances in all competitions since his move from Tottenham.

“Obviously, I’m very disappointed by this injury, but as always, it is an opportunity to show that I am strong and to become better ahead of 2027. I will return with renewed energy, ready for the decisive part of the season!”, Kane wrote on social media.

In a team packed with superstars, one of Jose Mourinho’s most effective players is a 21-year-old striker who has not yet made a single start for Real Madrid.

Signed from Levante in the summer, Carlos Espi has scored four goals in just 63 minutes of action in LaLiga and the Champions League. Three of those goals have come in the league, in just 44 minutes on the pitch.

According to Opta, no other player in Europe’s top five leagues has scored more goals as a substitute in all competitions this season.

Jose Mourinho was inspired in the summer when he pushed for the striker’s move from Levante. “The club presented me with a list of four or five strikers from which I had to choose one. I said: Carlos Espi,” the Portuguese revealed.

Asked about the secret behind his efficiency, the young Spaniard gave a very simple answer: “I just do what Mourinho tells me. I try to give everything I can and make the most of every minute I get. If I can help the team, even better.”

Francisco Moura endured one of those nightmares no footballer would ever want to experience on Friday night. In the Portuguese Cup clash with Paredes, a third-tier side, the FC Porto defender inexplicably put the ball into his own net from close range after goalkeeper Claudio Ramos had made a save, restoring parity at 1-1.

Moura collapsed on the pitch, burst into tears and asked his manager to take him off. A moment of solidarity followed, however: both teammates and opponents tried to console him, while supporters at the Estadio do Dragao encouraged him with applause.

Fortunately for Moura, Porto secured their place in the last 16 on penalties, winning the shoot-out 3-1.

The defender had been targeted in attacks on social media earlier this year. In February, he restricted comments on Instagram after handling the ball in the box late in the derby against Sporting Lisbon, with the resulting penalty allowing the opposition to equalise.

A month later, following a draw with Benfica, the Portuguese player went as far as temporarily deactivating his account. “We are all behind him, we are a family, and in difficult moments we have to stand together,” manager Francesco Farioli said.

Losers: Dinamo supporters

In the Romanian SuperLiga, a VAR check ended up depending on the drying of a cable that had been placed in a glass of beer. The incredible scene took place in Slobozia on Saturday during the match between Dinamo and Petrolul, which the visitors won 1-0.

Several Dinamo supporters sabotaged the equipment at the side of the pitch, preventing the referee from reviewing a possible penalty.

The fans pulled on the monitor cable until it fell, after which they placed the cable in a glass of beer. The technicians’ attempts to get the system working again were hindered by the aggressive behaviour of some spectators, who threw objects and liquids in their direction.

The referee was forced to communicate with the VAR team via mobile phone, and the first half was extended by no fewer than 24 minutes.

Once the VAR system had been restored, the referee eventually awarded the penalty that would decide the match in Petrolul’s favour, leaving Dinamo to suffer their second consecutive league defeat.