Manchester United are reportedly preparing legal action over the potential exit of young star JJ Gabriel.

The 16-year-old rocked Manchester United when he requested his contract be torn up due to a lack of first-team action.

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It’s now being widely reported that Gabriel is on the verge of joining Real Madrid, a move facilitated by his possession of an EU passport.

According to ESPN, United still hold Gabriel’s registration and deny contact with any governing bodies regarding a potential transfer.

United officials are now concerned about events leading up to his exit and they believe the player’s representatives and family have been holding talks with other clubs as far back as last summer.

The club are now preparing legal action should evidence of an illegal approach come to light.

The report adds that United had not been informed regarding Gabriel’s recent social media post announcing his exit.