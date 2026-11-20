Man Utd CEO says they "did everything, absolutely everything" to try and keep JJ Gabriel

Manchester United CEO Omar Berrada has spoken on the departure of JJ Gabriel to Real Madrid.

Earlier this month Gabriel announced his departure from Manchester United in an Instagram farewell video as he makes his way to the Spanish capital to join Real Madrid.

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This move developed after Gabriel and his representatives wanted greater first-team involvement, something the Red Devils could not offer him.

He made his senior friendly debut against Atletico Madrid at just 15, playing a nine-minute cameo. However, after missing out on a number of games at just 16, he forced a move away in what is a very controversial switch.

Barcelona were also interested, alongside PSG and Bayern Munich but it is Real Madrid who have won the race for the talented teenager.

Speaking on losing Gabriel, Man Utd CEO Berrada admitted that he and his team did everything they could to try and keep hold of the youngster.

"We did everything. Absolutely everything. Let's not forget with JJ, he's a very young boy with a lot of media attention around him. Our primary concern is his well-being.

"Credit to the academy and people that have been here for many years, they helped him in his development. We still think this is the best place for him to continue his career and to grow.

"This club has a very rich history and tradition of developing young players and giving them the opportunity, as we're seeing this season with Shea Lacey.

"Obviously, Kobbie Mainoo has been doing well for us for a few years now - we're not afraid of giving young players opportunities.

"Obviously, him and his family have taken the decision to leave. We can only wish him the best. We want players that want to be here, that feel being at Manchester United is a privilege."

Although United still hold the teenager's registration until the end of the season, it does not stop him moving to a club in the European Union as he now has an EU passport through his mother, who is of Cypriot heritage.