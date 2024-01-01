Tribal Football
Williams ends Athletic Bilbao exit talk
Nico Williams has ended talk of leaving Athletic Bilbao this summer.

A target for Barcelona and PSG, the Spain Euros winner has pledged his commitment to Athletic for the new season.

Cadena Cope states that the 22-year-old has decided to stay. The player's agent has already informed PSG that there will be no move.

Williams scored eight goals and made 17 assists in 37 games for Athletic last season.

His current contract with the club until the summer of 2027.

However, Athletic Bilbao have offered the star a new contract as they want to increase the buyout clause.

