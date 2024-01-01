Athletic Bilbao goalkeeper Simon: Transfer pressure on Nico is unfair

Athletic Bilbao goalkeeper Unai Simon says the pressure on Nico Williams is unfair for the youngster.

The Euros winner has the likes of Barcelona, PSG and Arsenal all chasing his signature this summer.

Simon said, "It has been a very difficult month and a half for him to be reading news about him all day, about things that he did not even know and made-up things, because 90% of things were invented.

"The pressure a 22-year-old boy has been under is not easy, the only fault he has is having been one of the best wingers in Europe and the best winger, along with Lamine Yamal, of the Euro Cup. This pressure to which has been subjected has not been deserved."

Simon added, "No one is going to tell him anything because of the decision he makes, it is impossible, we will all be happy with the decision he makes.

"The only advice I can give him is that after all he's been through, enjoy the holidays and come here with the batteries charged."