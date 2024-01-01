Tribal Football
Athletic Bilbao willing to offer Nico new contract

Athletic Bilbao are willing to offer Nico Williams a new contract.

The Spain winger is wanted by Barcelona and PSG, with his deal carrying a €58m buyout clause.

But transfer expert Fabrizio Romano reports that Athletic  are ready to offer Williams a new contract - if he chooses to stay.

Williams extended his contract with the La Liga club as recently as last winter.

His current contract with Athletic runs until the summer of 2027. 

Meanwhile, Barcelona is awaiting an answer from the player regarding a final decision on his future.

