PSG move to rattle Barcelona with Williams contract offer

PSG move to rattle Barcelona with Williams contract offerLaLiga
PSG are moving to outbid Barcelona for Athletic Bilbao winger Nico Williams.

With a willingness now to pay Williams' €58m buyout clause, Barca are regarded as favourites for the Spain international this summer.

However, PSG are also prepared to meet the clause - and hope to convince Williams with their contract offer.

Cataluyna Radio says PSG are offering DOUBLE the salary package that Barca have proposed.

Barca, though, remain hopeful of winning the race, counting on Williams' friendship with Lamine Yamal as being a decisive factor.

