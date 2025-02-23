Williams bags brace as excellent Athletic thrash Valladolid in La Liga

Athletic Club stretched their unbeaten run in LaLiga to 16 straight games, currently the longest such streak of any side in the division, thanks to an emphatic 7-1 victory over basement boys Real Valladolid that moved them to within six points of the summit.

With an outside chance of a first league title in 41 years, Athletic will have relished the visit of bottom-placed Real Valladolid.

Advertisement Advertisement

Lions forward Oihan Sancet, who’s in the form of his life, smashed his shot over the bar in an early warning sign from the Basque club. It took just 11 minutes for Athletic to take the lead, as Nico Williams jinked into the area before squaring to Mikel Jauregizar, who swept into the bottom right-hand corner.

If not for a wonderful Karl Hein save, Jauregizar would have had his second before the 20- minute mark as he side-footed an effort towards the top corner from 20 yards. Athletic fans may have been holding their breath when Mamadou Sylla’s strike was marginally disallowed for offside as Valldolid looked to respond, but even that couldn’t stop the Lions’ ferocity. They were soon two to the good, with N. Williams this time turning goalscorer as he dribbled past several defenders before nonchalantly slotting past Hein into the net.

San Mames was alive and kicking, and the first-half rout was completed by two quick-fire goals.

Firstly, winter signing Maroan Sannadi beat his marker to get on the end of Yuri Berchiche’s cross before Sancet volleyed in for 4-0 - his sixth league goal in the past four outings.

Valladolid came out with renewed energy after the interval, and Sylla finally got his goal when muscling off two defenders before slipping the ball past Unai Simon.

That would prove to be nothing but a consolation, however, after Stanko Juric received a second yellow for a pull on Sancet, allowing the hosts to regain composure.

N. Williams duly grabbed his second of the day in some style, shifting past a defender before curling a wicked effort into the top corner.

It was then Gorka Guruzeta’s turn to get on the scoresheet as he tapped in Inaki Williams’ pass across the six-yard box.

I. Williams then added even more gloss to the scoreline with a composed finish to complete a memorable day for the home faithful.

In contrast, this was a sobering afternoon for new Valladolid boss Alvaro Rubio, who will surely have better days, and he will need to act fast to get his team away from the foot of LaLiga.