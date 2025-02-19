Valladolid ready to confirm Rubio as coach to season's end

Tribal Football
Carlos Volcano
Alvaro Rubio is set to remain coach of Real Valladolid to the end of the season.

Rubio steps up from the club's B team after the dismissal by Valladolid of coach Diego Cocca on Monday.

He will be in charge this weekend for the clash with Athletic Bilbao and Marca says management are now leaning towards Rubio remaining in place for the remainder of the season.

As such, inside the club's academy system, Manu Olivas moves from the Juvenil A to the reserve team and the ex-footballer Sisi takes the reins of the División de Honor team after having started this season with the Juvenil B.

Rubio will have 14 games to keep Valladolid in the LaLiga. They are currently bottom of the table, eight points from safety.

