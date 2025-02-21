Tribal Football
Most Read
Man City boss Guardiola names four teams capable of winning Champions League
Arsenal chances of Firmino deal nosedive
Sheikh Jassim keeping tabs on Man Utd developments
Grealish is set to leave Man City this summer as Guardiola looks to overhaul his squad

Roma coach Ranieri: Athletic Bilbao clash won't be easy

Carlos Volcano
Roma coach Ranieri: Athletic Bilbao clash won't be easy
Roma coach Ranieri: Athletic Bilbao clash won't be easyAction Plus
Roma coach Claudio Ranieri recognises they face a tough test against Athletic Bilbao.

Roma have been drawn with Athletic in the Europa League round of 16.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Ranieri said, "The challenge against Athletic Club is one of the most fascinating for anyone who does this job.

"It's a team I've faced several times when I coached in Spain. Going to their stadium, with that history and that sense of belonging, is never easy.

"It's a very strong team, but we'll do everything we can to advance in the competition."

Mentions
Europa LeagueSerie AAth BilbaoAS RomaLaLiga
Related Articles
EUROPA LEAGUE RND 16 DRAW: Man Utd face Real Sociedad; Roma meet Athletic Bilbao
Roma coach Ranieri "super happy" after defeating Porto
Dybala double seals the deal as Roma send 10-man Porto out of Europa League