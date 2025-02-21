Roma coach Ranieri: Athletic Bilbao clash won't be easy

Roma coach Claudio Ranieri recognises they face a tough test against Athletic Bilbao.

Roma have been drawn with Athletic in the Europa League round of 16.

Ranieri said, "The challenge against Athletic Club is one of the most fascinating for anyone who does this job.

"It's a team I've faced several times when I coached in Spain. Going to their stadium, with that history and that sense of belonging, is never easy.

"It's a very strong team, but we'll do everything we can to advance in the competition."