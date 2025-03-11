Why Espanyol’s Garcia should be Andrea Berta’s first Arsenal signing this summer

Mikel Arteta seems to enjoy constantly refreshing the goalkeeper positions in his squad. When Andrea Berta officially gets appointed as Arsenal’s new sporting director, he might look at Espanyol’s Joan Garcia as his first signing.

Arsenal have other targets they need to focus on, perhaps of higher priority. Following injuries to Kai Havertz and Gabriel Jesus, they will likely finish the season without a traditional striker. In the summer, they need to bring in a new one, with Newcastle star Alexander Isak being eyed as the ideal candidate.

Reinforcements in midfield are expected as well. According to reports, the Gunners have been deep in negotiations with Real Sociedad for defensive midfielder Martin Zubimendi, who can follow the same trajectory as Mikel Merino last summer. Teenage sensation Sverre Nypan, of Norway’s Rosenborg, is reportedly high on the shortlist too.

But the goalkeeping position cannot be forgotten. Twenty-nine-year-old David Raya will most likely be Arsenal’s starter next season, as he has been for two years. But who will be his backup and eventual challenger for the starting spot?

Norberto Neto is in that position now, following the summer sale of Aaron Ramsdale to Southampton. However, the Brazilian will turn 36 in the summer, and Arsenal are unlikely to keep him when his loan from Bournemouth ends.

Estonian goalkeeper Karl Hein will return from his loan at Valladolid. But his save percentage barely touches the 60% mark, and he plays for a team that is dead last in LaLiga.

There is a goalkeeper in LaLiga Arsenal should focus on, and if reports are to be believed, discussions around him have already started. It’s Espanyol’s Joan Garcia.

Joan Garcia’s strengths

Espanyol is currently in 15th in the league, but they have their goalkeeper to thank for not being even worse off. This was evidenced in their 1-1 draw against Girona on Monday — they were outshot 18-7, and Girona had an xG of 1.6 against Espanyol’s 0.27. The only thing that prevented Periquitos from escaping with all the points, and Garcia with a clean sheet, was Cristhian Stuani’s penalty.

The game was a textbook example of Espanyol’s season. They were outplayed and outshot, but Joan Garcia somehow kept them in the game. The 23-year-old leads LaLiga in total saves with 96 and is third in saves from inside the box with 59, showing how well he handles being under pressure.

Joan Garcia's stats against Girona. Opta by StatsPerform / Javier Borrego / Zuma Press / Profimedia

If he transfers to Arsenal, he will face a much different situation. Much like Raya when he moved from Brentford to the Emirates, or any goalkeeper moving from a weaker side to a title contender, he will not be under constant offensive pressure from stronger opponents. But when he is called upon, he needs to step up and make the important save.

Two statistics also show where Garcia might have an edge over Raya if he is to challenge him for the starting spot in the coming months. He often comes to deal with crosses, leading the league in punches (16) and catches (5). Raya is 21st in the Premier League in punches with 5. This is perhaps no surprise given the fact Garcia stands 10 cm taller than his more experienced compatriot.

Close to a deal

Arsenal’s incoming sporting director Andrea Berta knows LaLiga very well from his successful stint at Atletico Madrid, so it would be no surprise if he first sets his sights there. If reports are to be believed, the Italian will step into the final stages of negotiations between Arsenal and Espanyol and finalize the details.

Joan Garcia's career statistics. Flashscore

The Athletic reported at the beginning of February that the Gunners already held talks with Joan Garcia’s representatives when they travelled to Spain to face Girona in the Champions League. Berta’s biggest challenge will be settling on a price for the Spanish goalie.

Joan Garcia is valued at 9.6 million euros by Flashscore, but Espanyol sees his price tag as around 30 million euros. Even if Berta manages to lower the price closer to 20 million, that is still a lot of money for a goalkeeper to only sit on the bench. If Garcia does move on to the Emirates, it will surely mean he is there to immediately challenge Raya for the starting spot. But given Raya's performances this season, that should be a very tough battle.