Athletic Bilbao star Nico explains rejecting Barcelona and Arsenal

Athletic Bilbao star Nico Williams admits he rejected offers from Barcelona and Arsenal last summer.

The Spain international was expected to leave San Mames after helping La Roja win the Euros last year.

Arsenal and Barca both tabled offers to Williams, but he rejected all proposals and instead signed a new contract with Athletic.

Speaking with L'Equipe, he said: "This relationship we have at the heart of the club is incredible.

"Everyone respects everyone else, which is incredible.

"This atmosphere, I’ll never have it anywhere else. I decided to stay because of that.

"I took the decision I thought was the right one. I’m happy, and I’m trying to do my best."