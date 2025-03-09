Berta and Arsenal reach terms

Andrea Berta is emerging as Arsenal's choice for technical director.

Arsenal will fill the void with Berta after Edu Gaspar's departure before Christmas.

Arsenal have reached terms with the Italian, who is a free agent after leaving Atletico Madrid last month.

Berta had been with Atletico for over 12 years, but chose to terminate his contract six months early after being sidelined by a management restructure.

The Athletic says Berta and Arsenal have reached terms over him taking the technical director's post. He has chosen the Gunners ahead of offers from across Europe.