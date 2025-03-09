Tribal Football
Most Read
Barcelona's match against Osasuna postponed following doctor's passing
Klopp apologises to Borussia Dortmund fans for rejecting deal for Liverpool hero
AC Milan make early transfer call for Chelsea loanee Felix
Arsenal board make surprise Martinelli call

Berta and Arsenal reach terms

Paul Vegas
Berta and Arsenal reach terms
Berta and Arsenal reach termsAction Plus
Andrea Berta is emerging as Arsenal's choice for technical director.

Arsenal will fill the void with Berta after Edu Gaspar's departure before Christmas.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Arsenal have reached terms with the Italian, who is a free agent after leaving Atletico Madrid last month.

Berta had been with Atletico for over 12 years, but chose to terminate his contract six months early after being sidelined by a management restructure.

The Athletic says Berta and Arsenal have reached terms over him taking the technical director's post. He has chosen the Gunners ahead of offers from across Europe.

 

Mentions
Premier LeagueArsenalAtl. MadridLaLigaFootball Transfers
Related Articles
The Insider - Rudy Galetti: Villa turn to Vlahovic; Atletico chasing Mateta; Barcelona threaten Man Utd Quenda plans
Arsenal view former Atletico Madrid director Berta as their frontrunner to replace Edu
Arsenal draw up contract plans for Saliba