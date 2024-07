DONE DEAL: Girona (& Man City) win race for Misehouy signature

Girona have signed released Ajax winger Gabriel Misehouy.

The 18 year-old has penned a four-year contract with the Catalans.

Advertisement Advertisement

The deal will involve Manchester City, which share the same owners as Girona and see Misehouy as a future player.

Girona's Champions League qualification was a factor in his choice, with the youngster not short of offers from across Europe.

Misehoy never made his debut for Ajax, but enjoys a big reputation inside the game across Europe.