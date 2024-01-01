Tribal Football
Roberto decides Barcelona exit; targets Prem move
Sergi Roberto is inviting offers from England as he departs Barcelona.

Mundo Deportivo says Roberto has decided to leave Barcelona now that he is a free agent.

The parties agreed on an extension before Xavi was fired. Barcelona have since reportedly told Roberto that his contract will be extended if there is room in the salary budget.

But Roberto will now start negotiations with other clubs. Sevilla, Valencia and Girona are all keen to sign the player.

However, he prefers to leave LaLiga and is prioritising a move to the Premier League.

