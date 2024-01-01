Tribal Football
Most Read
Arsenal ponder meeting buyout clause for Napoli star Osimhen
Man Utd reach total agreement with former Arsenal striker
Man Utd to face team of free agents at Carrington
Man Utd midfielder still not back in training after freak shoulder injury

West Ham turn to Girona fullback Martinez

West Ham turn to Girona fullback Martinez
West Ham turn to Girona fullback Martinez
West Ham turn to Girona fullback MartinezAction Plus
Girona star Arnau Martinez could be the latest player to leave the club this summer.

The Spanish side have lost several of their key performers, either due to loans ending or due to sales.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Artem Dovbyk and Aleix Garcia are two who have also left Girona this summer.

Now Mundo Deportivo states that West Ham are considering a move for him in the coming days.

They are assessing the youngster, who is a Spain Under-21 international, as an alternative to Aaron Wan-Bissaka.

The Manchester United player is their no.1 target, but the two clubs have been unable to agree a deal.

Mentions
LaLigaMartinez ArnauGironaWest HamPremier LeagueFootball Transfers
Related Articles
West Ham, Villa eyeing ex-Barcelona captain Roberto
Bayer Leverkusen signing Garcia confirms West Ham offer
Barcelona spy Prem alternatives to Man City wing-back Cancelo