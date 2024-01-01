West Ham turn to Girona fullback Martinez

Girona star Arnau Martinez could be the latest player to leave the club this summer.

The Spanish side have lost several of their key performers, either due to loans ending or due to sales.

Artem Dovbyk and Aleix Garcia are two who have also left Girona this summer.

Now Mundo Deportivo states that West Ham are considering a move for him in the coming days.

They are assessing the youngster, who is a Spain Under-21 international, as an alternative to Aaron Wan-Bissaka.

The Manchester United player is their no.1 target, but the two clubs have been unable to agree a deal.