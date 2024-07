WATCH: See fans help Endrick through emotional speech at Real Madrid presentation

Real Madrid fans helped Endrick through his presentation speech today at the Santiago Bernabeu.

It's now been revealed the former Palmeiras striker has signed a deal with Real to 2030. He has also been handed the No16 shirt.

It's also been confirmed over 40,000 fans attended Endrick's presentation at the Santiago Bernabeu, where he gave an emotional speech to the supporters in the stands and also family and friends watching from the pitch.

