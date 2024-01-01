Real Madrid announce date of Endrick's presentation

Real Madrid have announced the date of Endrick's presentation.

The departing Palmeiras striker will presented to Real Madrid fans next Saturday.

The European champions announced: "Real Madrid CF announces that on Saturday July 27, at 12:00 p.m., the presentation of our player Endrick will take place at the Santiago Bernabéu stadium.

"Before then, the president of Real Madrid, Florentino Pérez, will receive Endrick at Real Madrid City for the formal act of signing that binds our new player to the club for the next six seasons.

"After the presentation, Endrick will meet the media in the press room at the Santiago Bernabéu."