Real Madrid signing Endrick confident settling in quickly

Endrick is confident settling in quickly at Real Madrid.

The former Palmeiras striker is preparing for his presentation at the Santiago Bernabeu.

The Brazil international said: "I like everything about Madrid. I have been to this city before. Now I have my home here.

"The people in Madrid are very nice. I have been with my Madrid teammates in the national team a lot. They told me perfectly about this place."

He added, "I am very happy. We are going to make a great story."