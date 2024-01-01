Endrick emotional as 30,000 fans welcome him to Real Madrid: This is crazy

Endrick was emotional during his presentation today as Real Madrid's latest Brazilian signing.

The former Palmeiras starlet was welcomed by over 30,000 fans at the Santiago Bernabeu.

During his speech, the teen had to wipe away tears as the emotion of the day threatened to overwhelm him.

Endrick would eventually say: "I am very happy because since I was a child I have always been a fan of Real Madrid. And I am here now...

"This is crazy. I have no words to describe what all this is. I always wanted to be here. Thank you all very much."

Before taking the pitch, it was also announced Endrick would wear the No16 shirt - which he also wore with Palmeiras.