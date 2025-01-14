WATCH: Lewandowski urges Barcelona teammate Araujo to reject Arsenal, Juventus offers

Robert Lewandowski urged Barcelona teammate Ronald Araujo to stay on Sunday night after their triumphant Supercopa final.

The defender featured in the 5-2 win against Real Madrid in Jeddah amid interest from Juventus and Arsenal this month.

After lifting the trophy, Lewandowski was filmed encouraging Araujo to shelve any thoughts of leaving Barca in January.

"Ronald .... you have to stay," said the Pole. "And then, in summer, if you want you go... but now you are going to play."

Araujo's availability is set to become even more important after Inigo Martinez suffered a month-long injury in the first-half of the final.