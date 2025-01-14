Tribal Football
Most Read
Man Utd linked with Sporting Lisbon star despite Amorim's transfer promise
Bayern Munich to bid for Man Utd midfielder
Man Utd open RB Salzburg talks for Dorgeles
Ipswich boss McKenna pushed about Philogene transfer delays

WATCH: Lewandowski urges Barcelona teammate Araujo to reject Arsenal, Juventus offers

Carlos Volcano
WATCH: Lewandowski urges Barcelona teammate Araujo to reject Arsenal, Juventus offers
WATCH: Lewandowski urges Barcelona teammate Araujo to reject Arsenal, Juventus offersLaLiga
Robert Lewandowski urged Barcelona teammate Ronald Araujo to stay on Sunday night after their triumphant Supercopa final.

The defender featured in the 5-2 win against Real Madrid in Jeddah amid interest from Juventus and Arsenal this month.

Advertisement
Advertisement

After lifting the trophy, Lewandowski was filmed encouraging Araujo to shelve any thoughts of leaving Barca in January.

"Ronald .... you have to stay," said the Pole. "And then, in summer, if you want you go... but now you are going to play."

Araujo's availability is set to become even more important after Inigo Martinez suffered a month-long injury in the first-half of the final.

 

Mentions
LaLigaAraujo RonaldLewandowski RobertBarcelonaArsenalJuventusPremier LeagueSerie AFootball Transfers
Related Articles
Arsenal line up offer for Barcelona defender Araujo
Juventus chief Giuntoli admits admiration for Araujo and Kolo Muani
Juventus offer kicks Man Utd into action for Araujo