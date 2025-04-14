WATCH: Ancelotti has no complaints over Mbappe red card in Real Madrid win

Tribal Football
Carlos Volcano
Real Madrid assistant coach Davide Ancelotti had no complaints over Kylian Mbappe's red card during their 1-0 win at Alaves on Sunday.

Ancelotti was in charge on the day, with his father, Carlo Ancelotti, suspended for the game.

Mbappe was shown a direct red card for his ugly challenge on Alaves defender Antonio Blanco.

The referee didn't hesitate to issue the red card after reviewing the incident with VAR. With this action, the Frenchman is out, at least, of the next match against Athletic Bilbano at the Bernabéu. This is the fourth red card of Mbappé's career. 

Ancelotti, after watching the incident on a laptop, indicated he had no complaints with the decision.

Watch below:

