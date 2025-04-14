Kiwior on facing Real Madrid: It's important to stay calm, we have to win the second leg

Arsenal defender Jakub Kiwior has spoken to the club website about facing Real Madrid in the Champions League as they try to defend their 3-0 lead.

The 15-time European Cup holders were picked apart at the Emirates in the first leg but are known for some iconic comebacks at the Santiago Bernabeu where the North London side will be hoping to keep their performance levels up and their European dreams alive.

Kiwior has filled in for Gabriel, who is set to miss the rest of the season as he undergoes hamstring surgery. He opened up about the victory over the La Liga side in the first leg and how he didn’t feel any nerves despite the huge occasion.

“After the game I felt really good,” he said. “You know that after a game like that, there's no other way, you just feel really good, but I still feel like it's not over yet. The most difficult thing is still ahead of us. So I'm still cool-headed.

“I didn't feel nervous. Of course, this was one of the biggest games in my career. But of course, I had the big game (against Kylian Mbappe) in the national team, but I was ready for everything, and I felt very good before the game.

“Every clean sheet is perfect for me, because this is my job on the pitch. Mbappe is very quick, he's a very good player, one of the best strikers for this moment.

“I have to be ready for everything. Of course Gabi could’ve played this game but he's injured, and I have to be ready for everything. I didn't wait for this moment, but I hope he comes back very quick and we can train together fighting for the one position.”

The Santiago Bernabeu is set to have a closed roof on Wednesday night which will only heighten the intense atmosphere. Kiwior revealed that his side need to keep calm heading into the game that is arguably their biggest of the season so far.

“I think this is an amazing stadium,” he said. “I've never been there, and of course for me this is a very good experience. I think it's one of the biggest stadiums, so I'm waiting for this game.

“It's important to stay calm, but we have to win the second leg.”