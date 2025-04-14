Ancelotti Jr left "happy" as Real Madrid earn battling win at Alaves

Real Madrid assistant coach Davide Ancelotti was left pleased after their 1-0 win at Alaves.

Edouardo Camavinga struck the winner, with Kylian Mbappe being sent off.

Ancelotti sat in for father, Carlo Ancelotti, who was suspended for the match on Sunday. Davide said: “The victory gives us confidence.

"It was what we were looking for here and we knew it wasn't going to be easy. What happened in the game made it even more complicated for us, but the fact that we won gives us confidence for what we want to happen next Wednesday.

“I enjoyed being in the dugout. I was a little nervous at the start, like every first time, but since then it's been total enjoyment.”

On Mbappé's red card, Ancelotti also said: “I didn't speak to him after the game. He’s not a violent guy, he’s apologised and is aware of his mistake. It's a clear red card and he’s suffered the consequences. I’m sure that the many little fouls that have been done to him made him react that way, even if it's the wrong way to react. I'm not justifying it, but it may have been because of that."

Asked about facing Arsenal in the second-leg of their Champions League quarterfinal, trailing 3-0, he also said: “Both are difficult, but we’re going to try.

"We have the confidence and the quality to do it both in the Champions League and in the league. We have to earn it, it's not enough having the quality we have, we need some things to go well for us.

"Everyone is on board with what we’re going to try."