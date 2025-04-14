Real Madrid matchwinner Camavinga: My father always says I should shoot

Tribal Football
Real Madrid midfielder Eduardo Camavinga was delighted proving himself the matchwinner at Alaves.

Camavinga was outstanding on the day, with Real earning the 1-0 win despite Kylian Mbappe's red card.

He later told Real Madrid TV: “It's a very important victory and it gives us confidence. We played a really complete game and it helps us ahead of Wednesday.

“I score a lot of goals in training and my father always tells me to shoot. I did it, I scored and I'm very happy for the win and the goal. It gives me confidence."

Camavinga added, “We have to give a very serious performance. We have to attack, press and we need the Madrid fans. I'm looking forward to Wednesday - we need all your support.

"It will be a great game and we need all the Real Madrid fans around the world."

