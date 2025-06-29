Viola exclusive: Bellingham family management a rarity in top-level football

Jobe Bellingham looks on during the FIFA Club World Cup 2025 group F match between Fluminense FC and Borussia Dortmund

In one of the biggest transfers of the summer, Jude Bellingham's younger brother, Jobe, has followed in his older brother's footsteps by stepping away from English football to continue his development at German giants Borussia Dortmund, in an eye-catching transfer from Sunderland facilitated by the pair's parents.

It seems like a normal, even sensible suggestion that players, particularly those with the talents and potential of the Bellingham brothers, might seek comfort and refuge in being represented by family rather than the traditional football agent.

This rings especially true considering the average fan's view of agents, who are often perceived as merely existing to squeeze deals for all their worth, focused on personal gain and potentially prioritising personal profit over heartfelt development.

But, speaking with Flashscore via video call, renowned football agent John Viola - who has worked on some of the biggest transfers in British football history during his 30-year career - feels they are more of an anomaly in today's climate, and offers some words of advice for any parents who may have similar designs for plotting their child's career in the beautiful game.

"You're only seeing the ones where it's working," John explains candidly.

"What you aren't seeing are parents that try to break in, look after their players and fall flat on their face.

"Here, the Bellingham family are brilliant because they've got the trust. The sons trust the mother and father. But these are clever people, not your normal, run-of-the-mill types.

John was one of the first officially licensed football agents in the UK JV Academy

"I've been in situations where a decent young player is coming into play, and the parents want to try and represent him," Viola, who was one of the first officially licensed football agents in the UK, adds.

"I say to them that they're doing them a disservice by not having the correct experience, background, and knowledge of what it takes to take a boy through his career.

"They just think because they know their son or their daughter, they're going to take them through a career.

"Most of them will fail, but there are exceptions. I don't know (the Bellinghams) personally, but I do know people who know them, and I know they're clever people, and they do a great job, and they're conscientious, obviously."

Jobe Bellingham has followed in the footsteps of his brother to join Dortmund despite other offers Dylan Buell / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

Often a 'rocky road'

Plenty of elite-level players have family members representing them, often resulting in some headline-grabbing stories revolving around failed deals and strange demands.

Neymar, Adrien Rabiot, Marcus Rashford, and even Lionel Messi are just a few who list close family members as their official representatives.

However, Neymar's spell in Spain with Barcelona was left soured by various high-profile legal disputes and inquiries related to his reported £50 million transfer from Santos. However, none of these led to convictions, and Neymar Sr. has always insisted he has nothing to hide.

Meanwhile, French World Cup winner Adrien Rabiot, who is represented by his mother Veronique, has often been criticised for missing out on big moves to the likes of Manchester United and Arsenal due to "family incompetence".

But John says there are plenty more who have tried - and failed - at guiding their child through the tricky, often treacherous, world of professional football, and that he will usually advise against it.

"Neymar's father is another great example, although he's very controversial. I like controversial people, but in the past, I've encountered individuals who claim to want to represent their sons, and I ask them, 'What qualifies you to negotiate that deal?'.

"What gives you the qualification to be able to find the right club for them? What are your transferable skills that are going to give you the football knowledge that you may think you know?

"It is a rocky road which isn't easy, because you have a relationship with your son or your daughter. That's the problem I've seen in the past.

"Also, bear in mind, you can't represent your son or your daughter unless you've got a licence as well. You used to be able to, but not now.

"I'm very cautious when somebody says, 'bring in the family', but if the family are good enough, I'm all for it. They know their son or daughter better than anyone else.

"If somebody's wanting to do that, I'm happy to support them, but it only works for me because I want them to be part of my team.

"So, if your son is a really good player and you want to look after him, I say, 'Right, come on, let's get you the licence, I'll show you how it works'."

