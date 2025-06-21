Jobe Bellingham reveals reluctance to join Dortmund after Jude

Jobe Bellingham admitted he was "reluctant" to follow his brother Jude’s path by moving from Sunderland to Borussia Dortmund.

The Englishman recently moved from Sunderland to the Bundesliga outfit but revealed he was initially reluctant, largely due to following his superstar brother’s footsteps. "I don't really care how it looks, but it might look a bit contradictory to some people. I was perhaps being biased against Dortmund for a very long time, because I have anxieties and fears and you want to be your own man, but I don't think I should let those stop me from making the right decision,” Bellingham told DAZN.

Advertisement Advertisement

"So for me, it was about choosing the right path, not necessarily a different one. I don't think my path has been the same as Jude's at all. But, it meant if the right path meant signing for Borussia Dortmund, as so many top young players, not just me and my brother, then why would I not do it?

“It would be a big mistake to sign for another club just because Jude's played here and it didn't go well. So either way, there are risks on both sides. There are pros and cons to every club.

"I did have a lot of time to think about it. And I know the fans and I as well were impatient. But my head and my heart and that's all that matters. My perception is the only one that matters at the end of the day. So that's what I chose."