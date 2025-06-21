Jobe Bellingham celebrates first goal for Borussia Dortmund

Jobe Bellingham says he's "really proud" of scoring his first goal for Borussia Dortmund after their Club World Cup win over Mamelodi Sundowns.

The England youth international made his first start for the Bundesliga after joining from Sunderland earlier this month and marked the occasion with a goal in their 4-3 win over South Africans.

The 19-year-old revealed that his was a move he had practised, making it all the more satisfying to execute in a match.

"It's a really nice bonus. I am glad we won but there are still a lot of things for me to improve on personally and for the team. I am really pleased with it," Bellingham told Dazn.

"I practise that so many times, not that exact finish, but arriving late on the edge of the box as a midfielder is something you need to be really good at.

“If you can score, if you can contribute those kind of goals a certain amount per season then you are doing really well. I was really pleased because it was something I practised as a kid and at Sunderland so many times, during training, after training. So yeah, I am really proud of it."