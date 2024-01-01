Vinicius Tobias announces departure from Real Madrid

Tribal Football
Vinicius Tobias has announced his departure from Real Madrid.

After two seasons with Real Madrid Castilla, Tobias is leaving.

The Brazilian defender had been on-loan from Shakhtar Donetsk, but Real have decided against exercising his €10m option.

Tobias posted to social media: "The time has come to say goodbye!

"They were two wonderful years of learning, experience and growth. To the coaching staff, directors and teammates, my eternal gratitude. I just want to thank you for the opportunity to wear this shirt.

"We'll see each other again, Madridistas."

LaLigaTobias ViniciusReal MadridShakhtarFootball Transfers
