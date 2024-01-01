Man Utd in talks with agents for Lille defender Yoro

Man Utd in talks with agents for Lille defender Yoro

Manchester United are in contact with the agents of Lille defender Leny Yoro.

The teen is a target for United, though wants to join Real Madrid this summer.

Advertisement Advertisement

United are attempting to convince Yoro about joining them and initial talks are now underway.

Sky Sports' Dharmesh Sheth is reporting: "Manchester United have made initial contact with Lille over Leny Yoro. United working on several options in that position.

"No indication Everton will drop asking price on Jarrad Branthwaite."