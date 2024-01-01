Tribal Football
Most Read
Man Utd rake in bumper fee from Sancho's BVB loan
Toney and Man Utd agree on Brentford departure
New Man Utd chief exec Berrada writes to MUST: Summer market my priority
Man Utd informed of PSG price for Simons

Man Utd in talks with agents for Lille defender Yoro

Man Utd in talks with agents for Lille defender Yoro
Man Utd in talks with agents for Lille defender Yoro
Man Utd in talks with agents for Lille defender YoroAction Plus
Manchester United are in contact with the agents of Lille defender Leny Yoro.

The teen is a target for United, though wants to join Real Madrid this summer.

Advertisement
Advertisement

United are attempting to convince Yoro about joining them and initial talks are now underway.

Sky Sports' Dharmesh Sheth is reporting: "Manchester United have made initial contact with Lille over Leny Yoro. United working on several options in that position.

"No indication Everton will drop asking price on Jarrad Branthwaite."

Mentions
Premier LeagueYoro LenyManchester UnitedLilleReal MadridLaLigaFootball Transfers
Related Articles
Liverpool fail with bid for Lille defender Yoro
Man Utd, Real Madrid alerted as Lille president Letang admits star pair can go
Man Utd make offer for Lille centre-back Yoro