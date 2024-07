Real Madrid defender Nacho passes Al Qadsiah medical

Real Madrid defender Nacho is a step away from signing for Michel's Al-Qadsiah.

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano is reporting Nacho is set to put pen to paper on a deal with the Saudi Pro League outfit.

He stated: "Nacho has completed medical tests with Al Qadsiah earlier this week!

"He’s set to sign two year contract with Saudi Pro League club, once documents are reviewed and approved.

"Nacho, set to leave Real Madrid and move to Saudi."