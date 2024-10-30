Vinicius Jr shows appreciation for Real Madrid's Ballon d'Or protest

Real Madrid star Vinicius Junior has shown his appreciation over the support of the club and his teammates on Monday.

Real's delegation refused to take their flight to Paris on Monday for the Ballon d'Or after learning earlier in the day that Vinicius Jr would be overlooked for the award in favour of Manchester City midfielder Rodri.

Real have been criticised by many for their actions, including LaLiga president Javier Tebas. But Vinicius Jr took to social media to show his appreciation for the support.

With a one word post, "Together", the Brazilian also displayed a team photograph as a tribute to the club's actions.