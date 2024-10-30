Tribal Football
Barcelona midfielder Gavi congratulates Rodri on Ballon d'Or
Barcelona midfielder Gavi congratulated Rodri for winning the Ballon d'Or on Monday.

Real Madrid canceled their delegation's flight to Paris on the day after learning Manchester City midfielder Rodri would win the Ballon d'Or ahead of Vinicius Junior.

In a social media post, Gavi made no reference to Vinicius or to the surprise that the Brazilian did not win the Ballon d'Or and limited himself to congratulating the winner.

He wrote: "Congratulations, friend, well deserved." 

The two midfielders have a close friendship due to their relationship with the Spanish national team.

