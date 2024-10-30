LaLiga president Tebas slams Real Madrid for Ballon d'Or snub: A senseless and exaggerated victimhood

LaLiga president Javier Tebas is critical of Real Madrid over their Ballon d'Or snub Monday.

Real canceled their delegation's flight to Paris on the day after learning Manchester City midfielder Rodri would win the Ballon d'Or ahead of Vinicius Junior.

Tebas told reporters in France: "I'm a Madrid fan. The important values ​​of this club are to be a gentleman and to shake hands when you lose.

"I think Real Madrid lost that mentality a long time ago. They should have gone to the ceremony and not questioned the France Football system, which is transparent, with 100 journalists voting. Real Madrid's victimhood is senseless and exaggerated. I don't know where they are going. We also experience this lack of elegance in Spain."

On Kylian Mbappe, Tebas also said: "A player doesn't make a competition. The effects of his arrival can't be calculated in three months. Mbappé hasn't forgotten how to play football. He will bring joyful afternoons and nights to all of Madrid and to all of Spanish football. He was a star and will continue to be a star. In Spain we are often very impatient..."