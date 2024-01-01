Vini Jr losing support from Real Madrid teammates and Ancelotti

Tribal Football
LaLiga
Real Madrid coach Carlo Ancelotti is growing tired of the antics of Vinicius Jr.

Sport says Ancelotti feels Vinicius' attitude towards LaLiga refs is now hurting the team.

His protests have made him the focus of the refereeing controversy and  he is already the most cautioned player in La Liga for his disregard for the referees, who have shown him three yellow cards for his behaviour. And this trend has ended up dragging down the team and his teammates. There are now nine cautions that Real Madrid players have received for protesting in the seven league games that have been played. Three of them on Tuesday night against Alavés.

Ancelotti did not mince words afterwards, stating: "The rules have changed and we have to get used to this.  We have to avoid protests and that's it. It's not fair or unfair, we have to adapt to this and that's it." 

Now it's suggested Ancelotti, who is the person who has defended him the most at the club and who maintains an almost paternal role with the player, has spoken to him personally, as has his son Davide and the rest of the staff. And he has given up on him.  

Vinicius does not pay attention to the advice or orders of his superiors. He continues to cause incidents game after game with protests that endanger his stay on the pitch, as happened against Alavés. The player does not heed the coach's requests and as such, now  the dressing room, like their coach, has grown tired of mediating on and off the pitch for the Brazilian.

