Alaves coach Garcia: I told Ancelotti it was a red card for Endrick

Alaves coach Luis Garcia insists Endrick should've been sent off in last night's defeat to Real Madrid.

Endrick swung his leg at an Alaves defender with the ball nowhere near the pair, but he escaped action from the match officials.

Advertisement Advertisement

Garcia later snapped at Real counterpart Carlo Ancelotti: "It was a red card, it was a red card."

He later explained it in the press room: "We have given our opinion on the matter but without any problem or confrontation. Endrick's case is a red card, we should have played the last 10 minutes with one more player. It is Endrick's intention to hit him, it is a clear red card and nothing more.

"It is a red card, there is nothing more, I am not going to talk about it any more. I am talking about a specific play and the red card is a red card, that's it. It is true that they have been given one or two yellow cards, but Endrick's action is another thing: it is a red card."