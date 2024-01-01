Tribal Football
Ref Perez Burrull: Endrick should've been sent off for Real Madrid
LaLiga
LaLiga ref Alfonso Perez Burrull says Real Madrid striker Endrick was fortunate to escape a red card during victory over Alaves last night.

Endrick swung his leg at his Alaves marker Santiago Mourino with the ball nowhere near the pair.

Perez Burrull later told Radio Marca: "Without being a dangerous kick or very aggressive, the fact that it was without any dispute for the ball could be sanctioned as a sending off.

"An action, by the way, that the referee did not see and they had to point it out to him through the earpiece."

Real eventually went onto win 3-2 on the night.

