Neymar backing Real Madrid attacker Vini Jr for Ballon d'Or: He's now an idol for all us

Al Hilal star Neymar says Brazil teammate Vinicius Jr deserves the Ballon d'Or this year.

The Real Madrid attacker is among the favourites for the award.

And Neymar told Band Sports: "Of course I will be supporting him to win the Ballon d'Or this year. For me there is no better candidate to win it.

"He is a guy who deserves it, because he is a fighter. He has suffered a lot throughout his life, but he has overcome all expectations and criticism.

"He has become an idol for all of us."