Vini Jr admits drawing inspiration from Ronaldo after reaching Real Madrid landmark

Vinicius Junior is full of pride reaching 100 goals for Real Madrid.

The Brazil attacker reached the landmark in Real's Champions League win against RB Salzburg.

Vinicius Jr told Real Madrid TV: "I came here as little more than a child, at just 18 and full of dreams. I never imagined that I would score so many goals in such a short space of time. To enter the club's history is very difficult because so many players and legends have played here, who have scored so many goals and won so much. To be alongside them is something very important and I've always dreamed about it.

"Reaching 100 goals is a very important milestone as is making history at the club. After seven seasons and at 24, it's very important for me and my family to be able to continue making history here. I hope I can stay with the team for many years to come.

"I can't describe it because only 23 players at the club have scored 100 goals. And I'm among them alongside one of my idols: Ronaldo. He has always given me advice when it comes to scoring and shooting better. Also Cristiano (Ronaldo) because I have seen him play lots of times. He marked an era at the club and hopefully I can follow in his footsteps.

"Cristiano scored 451 goals. More goals than games and I got to see almost all of them. I've been watching him since I was a kid and he's one of my biggest idols. To reach a milestone with him and other great players is important. It's a long way off, but I hope to score many more goals to get closer to his numbers."