LaLiga president Tebas confident Vini Jr will stay with Real Madrid

LaLiga president Javier Tebas is confident Real Madrid won't lose Vinicius Jr anytime soon.

Vini Jr is being linked with a €350m move to Al-Hilal after their release of fellow Brazilian star Neymar this week.

But Tebas said at a Malaga function today: “I have read so many things about Vinicius Junior... That he is leaving, that he is coming, 3,000, 2,000, 2,800. But not about him, about others. I don't know and I hope that Vinicius Junior, who is one of our great players, continues in our competition.

"But just as I like Pedri to continue, Lamine Yamal to continue, Mbappé to continue... We forget about Mbappé or Bellingham, but Bellingham was the best player last season. We have many players, also Griezmann or Julián Álvarez at Atlético de Madrid and other players who I think are having a great season.

"There are many players and if not, others will come. But I think Vinicius will stay because Real Madrid is a great club and people want to play there.”

