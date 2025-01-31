Real Madrid coach Ancelotti: In a perfect world we wouldn't face Man City; Rodrygo and Saudi?

Real Madrid coach Carlo Ancelotti admits drawing Manchester City in their Champions League playoff isn't ideal.

Just minutes before his media preview for their LaLiga clash with Espanyol, it was confirmed Real had drawn City.

Champions League playoff:

"In a perfect world, we wouldn't play them, but we failed and couldn't get into the Top-8. They will be entertaining, that I can say. And we have the resources to overcome them.

"There is no time for preparation, it's recovery, video and game for the next 40 days. Our job is to have the team ready and prepared.

"We have to think about the games we have to play, which are many. From today until the break in March... we have 13 games, which is a lot. Each game is vital from today because we have a lot at stake."

Third consecutive away game:

"I expect a difficult and complicated match as always, it is an important moment in LaLiga for all the teams. The points at stake are starting to be more important than the first ones, we have an advantage and we want to continue like this."

Rodrygo on the left and Saudi interest:

"This is a good question because it can be a topic of debate. He is very comfortable on the left wing but has contributed a lot on the right wing. I think he is a complete player. We are aware that he prefers the left wing, but someone has to make a sacrifice.

"I find it hard to talk about the future of the players, because they are personal decisions. But what I see is that those who are here are very happy and want to stay as long as possible. They want to win titles, contribute. Then, what each one thinks individually, I don't know. It's hard for me to talk about my future, imagine that of the players!

"What I see, as well as what I hear, is that there are many who would like to be in Rodrygo's place, as in Vinicius's. Because there are many players who want to play in this club, in this team, with this shirt. Many, many. Now, I don't like to give names, but there are a lot of players who want to come here. Some, even, that nobody would suspect. Because this is the history and the strength of this club. Imagine the coaches who also want to come here (laughs)!"

Is Vinicius irremovable?

"Football takes advantage of Rodrygo's quality... and I think that for the good of the team, I have to clarify the positions well. It hasn't gone badly so far and I don't think it will go badly in the future"

Has Saudi Arabia's mentality changed? Before they were after veterans, now they are after youngsters?

"It's a country that has the 2034 World Cup and has the right to use football to give a good image of the country. They are growing in a globalized world and now, they feel that they can also sign important players. They have every right to use sport to give a good image of Madrid."

Vini's return and a check on his protests:

"I think he is aware of what he has to do on the pitch because he is a mature person. He has trained well, he is fresh and I can contribute a lot to the team in tomorrow's match."