Carlos Volcano
Real Madrid attacker Rodrygo: Vini Jr and Al-Hilal...?
Real Madrid attacker Rodrygo: Vini Jr and Al-Hilal...?LaLiga
Real Madrid attacker Rodrygo Goes was pleased after his brace in their Champions League win at Brest.

The win sees Real Madrid clinch a place in the playoffs potentially against Manchester City or Celtic.

Rodrygo said: "Another special night with this shirt... but well, both (City or Celtic) are difficult. It's a Champions League match and we can't choose, we have to bring out our best version.

"I'm having a great time and I have to keep going like this, scoring goals and helping my team. Just playing a lot and that's it."

On City, he also said: "It's an opponent that I've been lucky against in recent years, scoring goals... and if it's our turn, I hope to score again and for Madrid to go through. We have to focus on the next game now."

On rumours of Al-Hilal and Vinicius Junior, Rodrygo also said: "It's a very personal thing, I don't know what's going on. The only advice I can give him is to keep scoring lots of goals and playing a lot like he's been doing with this shirt."

